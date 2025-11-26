New Housing For Homeless, Mentally Ill To Be Developed In Jamestown

12 new units of housing will be developed in Jamestown following the award of $3.2 million in state funding.

Citizen’s Opportunity for Development and Equality Inc., also known as CODE, is receiving the money from the Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s (OTDA) Homeless Housing and Assistance Program.

It will go toward the development of 12 units of permanent supportive housing in Jamestown for individuals with mental illness or those who have experienced long-term homelessness. The project, Blooming Gardens, includes the new construction and the substantial rehabilitation of 18 buildings across 12 sites, with a total of 48 units and 140 beds. All-electric systems will be utilized to eliminate the use of fossil fuels for heating, cooling, and common living needs.

CODE Inc. Executive Director Chris Jock said in a statement, “CODE Inc. is deeply appreciative of the support provided through the Homeless Housing and Assistance Program. The HHAP award is a vital component in making the Blooming Gardens project a reality, enabling us to create safe, affordable, and supportive housing for individuals and families in need. This investment underscores New York State’s continued commitment to addressing homelessness and strengthening communities across the state.”