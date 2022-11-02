New Law Aims to Crack Down on Catalytic Converter Thefts

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a new law meant to crack down on thefts of catalytic converters out of cars amid a rise in property crimes in New York.

The measure will require companies that dismantle vehicles to maintain records of catalytic converters as an essential part and have businesses every 60 days report the number of catalytic converters received during that period.

Hochul said, “Catalytic converter thefts have skyrocketed across our state and nation, and these comprehensive actions double down on our efforts to keep New Yorkers and their property safe, protecting our communities and cracking down on crime.”

The new law comes with penalties. Failing to maintain or produce records upon request is a misdemeanor offense and could result in fines double the amount of the stolen components. New dealers and other qualified dealers will also be required to stock catalytic converters etching kits with unique serial numbers in order to better track them.