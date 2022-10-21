New United Way Grant Fund Created to Honor Vickye James

A new grant fund has been created at the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County in honor of former Board President Vickye James.

James, who died in 2021, was a member of the Board of Directors of United Way for seven years and served as Board President from 2008-2010. She was one of only four female presidents during the 122-year history of United Way, and the only African American to serve as president to date.

The Vickye James Blueprint Fund, created in her honor, will provide grants for non-profits for programs and activities in the areas of youth engagement and development; Juneteenth event support, leadership development efforts focused on historically marginalized communities; poverty-reduction efforts, and support for grassroots or newly formed organizations.

All requests for funding must fall within the United Way of Southern Chautauqua County’s four areas of Strategic Focus: Academic Success, Self Sufficiency, Work Readiness, and Health and Independence.

Organizations interested in applying should first visit the United Way’s website for additional information about how to apply, including deadlines and process, at uwayscc.org/vickye-james-blueprint-fund.

For questions about the fund, contact Lindsey Goold, Director of Community Impact, at 716-483-1561 ext. 201 or email her at lrensel@uwayscc.org.