No Delay in Congressional, State Elections As Redistricting Lawsuit Heard in Court

A Stueben County Supreme Court Judge will not delay elections as a lawsuit over the state’s redistricting process moves through courts.

New York Daily News reports Judge Patrick McAllister said he will not make a ruling on whether to strike down recently redrawn congressional and state maps, approved by the Democrat-controlled Legislature, until after he hears expert testimony from both sides.

McAllister said he believes the tight timeframe means that this year’s federal and state elections should carry on since it’s “highly unlikely” new maps could be drawn up ahead of the June primaries or even the November general election.

He said, “striking these maps would more likely than not leave New York State without any duly elected congressional delegates.”

In the event McAllister does determine the new lines are unconstitutional, elections could be reheld in 2023.

The Republican-led legal challenge was brought last month on behalf of 14 New York residents who claim the maps violate the state constitution.

The Democratic-led Legislature took the lead on drawing up the maps after the Independent Redistricting Commission split along party lines and failed to reach a compromise or submit one set of plans to lawmakers.

Plaintiffs in the suit say Democrats gerrymandered the maps to favor themselves, violating a 2014 constitutional provision that created the independent commission that was meant to take politics out of the process.