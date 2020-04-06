Non Emergency Construction Projects in Jamestown Ordered to Cease Immediately Until Further Notice

JAMESTOWN – Due to the ongoing COVID-19 State of Emergency, the Jamestown Department of Development has announced that all construction projects in the city are to cease immediately, unless doing so poses a threat to the health and safety of the occupants.

According to a media release sent out by Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist’s office, the policy was announced on Monday morning “after days of questions and clarifications from State and Federal Agencies.”

The media release states that construction of a project may continue only if it would be unsafe to allow it to remain undone and until which time it is deemed safe to shut the site. This policy applies to all construction projects regardless of funding source and regardless of construction type.

This policy does not include private home owner/property owner who is the sole person performing the work to their own private property. However, projects that require a permit to be obtained by the Building Code Enforcement Officer will not be permitted unless determined to be a non-essential emergency and necessary to protect health and safety of the occupants or public.

The media release also said that the policy is supported by the Chautauqua County Executive’s office and will be enforced by City of Jamestown Code Enforcement Officers and/or the Jamestown Police Department.

Please contact the Department of Development at 716-483-7541 or dod @ cityofjamestownny.com with any questions.