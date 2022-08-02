WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

NY Attorney General Urges Those Deceived By Cryptocurrency to Contact OAG Office

Letitia James

New York Attorney General Letitia James is urging any New Yorkers deceived by cryptocurrency platforms to contact the Office of the Attorney General.

According to the OAG, “many high-profile cryptocurrency businesses have frozen customer withdrawals, announced mass layoffs, or filed for bankruptcy, while investors have been left in financial ruin.”

If you have been impacted, you are urged to report the issues to the OAG by filling out this form: https://ag.ny.gov/investor-protection/submit-complaint. The OAG also encourages workers who may have witnessed misconduct or fraud to file anonymous whistleblower complaints here: https://ag.ny.gov/whistleblower

