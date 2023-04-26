NY Drivers Who Deferred Vision Test During Pandemic Risk License Being Suspended

New York motorists who skipped a vision test when renewing their drivers licenses during the pandemic risk having their licenses suspended.

The State Department of Motor Vehicles has sent warnings to nearly 150,000 drivers who took the option to defer — but not skip — the vision test requirement.

The DMV has sent repeated notices to affected drivers over the last two years and a more urgent notice in recent days.

The COVID-19 pandemic had forced the closing of many DMV offices; many eye doctors’ offices were also closed at the time. To reduce lines at DMV offices, the state allowed drivers to “self-certify their vision” when renewing online a license that expired between March 1, 2020, and August 31, 2021.

Drivers who received the recent notices to get eye exams have several options. They may submit proof of a vision test already taken, submit proof of a vision test by a provider on the DMV’s list of approved providers, see a provider not on the list by having the provider complete a Vision Test Report, go to a DMV office to complete the test, or visit the DMV website for a different process to renew a commercial driver’s license

For more information and for forms, visit dmv.ny.gov