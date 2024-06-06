NYS’ 250th Commemoration Commission Formed

New York State’s 250th Commemoration Commission has been formed to recognize the anniversary of the American Revolution and the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the commission formation, saying, “New York State played a pivotal role in the American Revolution, and we look forward to welcoming people from all over the world to join us in commemorating the 250th anniversary in 2026. The commemoration will not only celebrate the Revolutionary War and the Declaration of Independence, but will also emphasize New York’s ongoing effort to achieve our nation’s founding principles of representative democracy with equal participation and rights for all.””

Commissioner Pro Tempore of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Randy Simons and Education Commissioner Dr. Betty Rosa will co-chair the Commission. In its first year, the Commission will advise on the development of a multifaceted commemoration to support New York’s heritage organizations to plan and support programming and exhibits, coordinate New York State learning standards; encourage and promote heritage tourism; advance scholarship surrounding the history and values of the American Revolution; and ignite public interest in the history of New York State and the United States.

The commemoration will extend beyond the period of American Revolution and the formation of the United States to ongoing efforts to reach the goals expressed by the nation’s founders.

For more information, visit https://www.nysm.nysed.gov/revolutionaryny250