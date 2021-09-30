NYS Asking For Public’s Help in Combating Spotted Lanternfly

New York State is asking for the public’s help in tracking and combating the Spotted Lanternfly.

New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets Director for Plant Industry Chris Logue said they’re concerned about the pest’s impact on the agricultural economy, “One of our big commodities here in New York is the grape industry and the associated wine and juice industries. But also, we’re concerned about it on some other crops as well like apples, hops, and other types of fruit.”

The Spotted Lanternfly feeds on more than 70 plant species.

Logue said It was first found in New York State on Staten Island in August 2020, with the population now being observed in all New York City boroughs, as well as in some areas in Upstate New York, including Ithaca. The Spotted Lanternfly has not been reported yet in Chautauqua County or Western New York.

Logue said the Ag Department is working closely with its partners on the state and federal level on measures to combat the population, control its spread to other areas of New York State.

If you see what appears to be a Spotted Lanternfly, you’re asked to take a photo, collect a sample and place it in a freezer or jar with rubbing alcohol or hand sanitizer, and report it to SLF responders at agriculture.ny.gov/spottedlanternfly.

After you’ve reported Spotted Lanternfly in your area and collected the sample, the State Ag department is asking you to kill any additional Spotted Lanternfly you see by stepping on it or crushing it.