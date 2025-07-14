NYS Attorney General Announces Opioid Settlement Of $720 Million

New York State Attorney General Letitia James has announced eight pharmaceutical companies will pay approximately $720 million for their role in manufacturing opioid pills that fueled the ongoing nationwide epidemic of opioid addictions.

These funds will help deliver critical resources to communities throughout New York and the nation to combat the opioid crisis. New York will receive up to $38.7 million from the eight companies. To date, Attorney General James has secured more than $3 billion to support New York opioid abatement, treatment, and prevention efforts.

The eight companies and the total amounts they will pay in funding to address the opioid crisis are:

Mylan (now part of Viatris) will pay $284,447,916 over nine years;

Hikma will pay $95,818,293 over one to four years;

Amneal will pay $71,751,010 over 10 years;

Apotex will pay $63,682,369 in a single year;

Indivior will pay $38,022,450 over four years;

Sun will pay $30,992,087 in one to four years;

Alvogen will pay $18,680,162 in a single year; and

Zydus will pay $14,859,220 in a single year.

Payments will begin as soon as 2026. The eight companies will also provide $14 million in additional funding and Mylan, Hikma, Amneal, and Indivior will provide opioid addiction treatment medications or cash in lieu of this product to participating states valued at approximately $86 million. All companies besides Indivior will be prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products and making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill. They must also put in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior will not manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid addiction.