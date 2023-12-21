NYS Attorney General Files Lawsuit Against SiriusXM

The Office of the Attorney General filed a lawsuit against SiriusXM, accusing the company of trapping customers in subscriptions.

Attorney General Letitia James, in a statement released Wednesday, claims that SiriusXM forces customers to call the company or chat online with a representative to cancel a subscription. She adds that the process is intentionally long to stop them from canceling.

The OAG also alleges that, after an investigation, SiriusXM representatives don’t take no for an answer. Agents with the company are accused of trapping customers in an overly-long conversation or by giving retention offers.

James said, “Consumers should be able to cancel a subscription they no longer use or need without any issues, and companies have a legal duty to make their cancellation process easy. New Yorkers can trust that when companies like SiriusXM try to take advantage of them and violate the law, my office will step in to stop them.”

SiriusXM has not yet responded to these allegations. Attorney General James encourages all consumers who have had difficulty with SiriusXM’s services to file a complaint online at https://ag.ny.gov/file-complaint/consumer/goods-services