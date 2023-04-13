NYS Attorney General James Announces Multi-State Settlement for $462 Million with JUUL

New York State Attorney General Letitia James announced a multi-state settlement with vaping company JUUL Labs for $462 million.

In 2019, James sued JUUL for deceptive and misleading marketing, which targeted youth and mislead the safety of the product. JUUL claimed its products were safer than cigarettes.

The lawsuit alleged that the company’s advertising violated New York’s General Business Laws with false advertising, unreasonable interference with public health, and selling tobacco products to minors.

The settlement requires JUUL to secure JUUL products behind retail store counters and verify the age of consumers that directly sell or promote its products online. The agreement is the largest multistate settlement with JUUL

New York State will receive $112.7 million over eight years. James said the first payment of $14 million is due within 90 days.

Jamestown Public Schools is set to receive $74,669; less disbursements and fees; in the settlement per a resolution passed by the Jamestown School Board in March.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said in a statement to WRFA, “I hope this penalty forces them and other companies who may have similar inclinations to reconsider marketing directly to underage students and children so that we can avoid the short-term and long-term negative medical impacts of early smoking and vaping on young lungs.”