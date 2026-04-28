NYS Awards Jamestown BPU $6.6 Million To Increase Electric Capacity In Mason Industrial Park

The Jamestown Board of Public Utilities has been awarded $6.6 million from New York State for a project to support more electrical use in the Mason Industrial Park.

The funding is through the Empire State Development’s Promote Opportunity with Electric Readiness for Underdeveloped Properties (POWER UP) program. The $300 million initiative is designed to create power-ready, shovel-ready industrial sites capable of attracting high-growth industries and next-generation manufacturers.

Launched in late 2025, ESD administers POWER UP in consultation with the Department of Public Service, ensuring projects are strategically aligned with utility planning, regulatory requirements, and long-term regional economic development.

The ESD funding for the BPU will be used to construct a new 15kV (kilovolt) substation and install a 6,000-foot underground duct bank and high-capacity cables to support increased industrial load at Mason Industrial Park. The upgrades will improve access to up to 12 MW of power to the site.

BPU General Manager Kris Sellstrom said the project will significant increase the capacity in Mason Industrial Park, “And, it also supports the 66 acre site the IDA (Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency) has, which is now at the end of this project will be shovel and power ready. It will also support Electrovaya’s expansion and a 120,000 square foot industrial facility nearby that’s vacant.”

The total project cost is $7.5 million.