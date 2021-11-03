WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

NYS Bill Increases Fines for Those Who Illegally Modify Car Muffler or Exhaust Systems

car exhaust pipe

It could cost you if you modify your muffler or exhaust system to make your vehicle noisier. State legislation has been signed that increases the penalties against motorists and repair shops that illegally those systems.

The bill amends vehicle and traffic law, increasing fines and penalties and creates stricter regulations on vehicle equipment. Maximum fines for installing illegal equipment will be raised to $1,000, an $850 increase. Inspection stations will also be required to inspect motorcycles to ensure mufflers and exhausts have not been illegally modified. If repair shop owners willfully violate this legislation and install illegal vehicle equipment three times within 18 months, they risk losing their certificate of inspection stations and operating certificate.

The bill was passed as a way protect public health and the environment from increased noise and pollution levels.

