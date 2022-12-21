NYS Climate Action Council Approves Scoping Plan

The New York State Climate Action Council has approved and adopted a Scoping Plan that outlines recommended policies and actions to help meet the goals and requirements of the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act (Climate Act).

The Scoping Plan’s recommendations are meant to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions, drive critical building and transportation electrification, secure climate justice, and advance the State’s commitment to economy-wide carbon neutrality by 2050

The Plan outlines actions needed for New York to achieve:

– 70 percent renewable energy by 2030;

– 100 percent zero-emission electricity by 2040;

– a 40-percent reduction in statewide greenhouse gas emissions from 1990 levels by 2030,

– an 85-percent reduction from 1990 levels by 2050;

– and net-zero emissions statewide by 2050.

State Senator George Borrello issued a statement critical of the plan, saying the state is moving away from affordable and reliable sources of energy.

He said the core of the plan are bans on the most common energy sources used by New York consumers and businesses. This includes bans on new natural gas, propane and heating fuel oil systems will start as soon as 2025 for new construction and in 2030 for existing buildings. Starting in 2035, consumers will no longer be able to purchase natural gas, propane or fuel oil appliances for heating, cooking, or clothes drying. Gasoline-powered automobiles will be banned for sale in New York starting in 2035.

Borrello added that the plan does not address costs for conversion and that none of the mandates should move forward until a comprehensive cost benefit analysis is completed.