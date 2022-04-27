NYS Court of Appeals Hears Arguments Over Whether Congressional Maps Gerrymandered

New York State Court of Appeals judges heard arguments Tuesday on the issue of whether the new congressional district maps were unconstitutionally gerrymandered.

NBC News reports the lawsuit brought by a group of Republican voters challenges the legality of the new district maps, which were widely seen as likely to help Democrats gain seats in Congress and knock some incumbent Republicans out of office.

The court’s decision — which could come at any time — could play a crucial role in the battle for control of the U.S. House, where Democrats now enjoy a thin majority.

Judges repeatedly asked the Democrats’ attorneys about what should happen next if the high court decides to strike down the maps. But they also seemed wary about overstepping their authority.

The Republicans contend in their lawsuit the Democrat-controlled Legislature violated provisions in the state constitution that barred the redrawing of districts for partisan gain. New York’s governor and legislative leaders deny they bent the rules, but two lower courts have already ruled the district maps were drafted specifically to give Democrats an advantage.

The Appellate Court Division in Rochester last week gave the Legislature a deadline of April 30 to come up with revised maps, or else leave the redrafting in the hands of a court-appointed expert. A third ruling against the maps could potentially upend the state’s planned congressional primary, now scheduled for late June.

Attorneys for Governor Kathy Hochul and legislative leaders from her party say the maps address population shifts and unite similar minority and geographical communities. The attorneys urged the judges to allow lawmakers to fix any errors with particular districts.

The Democrats have also criticized computer simulations run by an elections analyst who testified for the Republican plaintiffs that the maps were gerrymandered.

A politically appointed commission was supposed to draw the new maps following the 2020 Census. But that body, comprised of equal numbers of Democrats and Republicans, couldn’t reach consensus. The Democrat-led Legislature then stepped in and passed new maps of its own design.

Among other issues, the Court of Appeals was weighing whether the Legislature had the authority to do so. Some judges on Tuesday questioned whether Democrats followed the spirit of the reforms.

So far this election cycle, courts have intervened to block maps they found to be Republican gerrymanders in North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania, and a Democrat gerrymander in Maryland. Such decisions have led to delayed primaries in North Carolina, Ohio and Maryland.