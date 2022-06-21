NYS DEC Asks Public To Report Any Sightings of Harmful Algal Blooms

The State Department of Environmental Conservation is reminding folks to be on the look out for harmful algal blooms and to report any they might see.

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett said, “As we enter the warmer months, New Yorkers should be aware that the primary exposure to harmful algae blooms is through recreational contact. New York State beaches close swim areas when any suspicious blooms are sighted and New York State public drinking water supplies have effective protocols and treatment for HABs and toxins. It’s easy to avoid risks by staying away from any discolored waters, blooms and scums and recreating in areas where the water is clear. People should always rinse off if they have had contact with a bloom and immediately seek veterinarian care if noticing any symptoms in your pets if they consumed bloom material or had contact with blooms.”

The New York Harmful Algal Bloom System, “NYHABS,” reporting system is now active and allows both the public and trained citizens to send reports of HABs to DEC electronically. These reports, once evaluated by DEC and DOH, are posted online.

HABs vary in appearance from scattered green dots in the water, to long, linear green streaks, pea soup, or spilled green paint, to blue-green or white coloration. The survey link to report HABs can be found here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/66337b887ccd465ab7645c0a9c1bc5c0

If you experience symptoms or health concerns related to HABs, contact the Department of Health by emailing harmfulalgae@health.ny.gov

The DEC has confirmed a report submitted on June 11 that shows a large localized amount of HAB in Chautauqua Lake between Ashville and Lakewood. The DEC defines a “large localized amount” as being near many properties, within an entire cove, along a large segment of the shoreline, or in a specific region of a waterbody.

While the exact cause of HABs is not fully understood, HABs usually occur in waters high in phosphorus and/or nitrogen. New York State has many programs and activities to reduce phosphorus and nitrogen from entering the water from surrounding lands, including stormwater permitting programs, funding for water quality improvement projects, and a nutrient law that restricts the use of phosphorus lawn fertilizer. DEC also continues to evaluate HAB mitigation technology and strategies.