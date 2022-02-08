NYS DEC Released Access and Public Use Plan for Canadaway Creek for Review

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation has released draft Access and Public Use Plans for the Canadaway Creek Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs). The draft plan is available for public comment until March 2, 2022.

Canadaway Creek Wildlife Management Area (WMA) is 2,190 acres of steeply sloped landscape in the town of Arkwright. It is covered primarily with deciduous forest interspersed with conifer plantations. The area drains to Canadaway Creek, which runs through the property.

In conjunction with WMA regulations, APUPs serve as overarching guidance for providing public access to wildlife lands and determining public use activities appropriate for each area.

The draft Access and Public Use Plans for Candaway Creek WMAs complement existing Habitat

Management Plans for each site and address management objectives for wildlife-dependent recreation, access features, and facility maintenance. Together, these plans form a comprehensive management plan for the WMAs and guide management for wildlife and public access over a 10-year time period, after which DEC will assess conditions and needs and update the plans as needed.

The draft plan is available on the DEC’s website at https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/canadawayapup.pdf. The public may also submit comments to NYSDEC Bureau of Wildlife, Region 9, 182 East Union Street, Suite 3, Allegany, NY, 14706 or by email to dec.sm.Wildlife.R9@dec.ny.gov with the subject line – “Canadaway Creek WMA draft APUP.”