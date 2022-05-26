NYS DEC Spraying for Spongy Moth in Allegany State Park

The State Department of Environmental Conservation will be conducting aerial treatments for the invasive pest spongy moth (formerly known as gypsy moth) in six high priority forests, including Allegany State Park.

Treatment will take place until May 31, weather permitting. The priority areas chosen already suffered spongy moth defoliation for multiple years and are expected to have another high level of infestation this year according to survey efforts conducted by DEC regional staff.

DEC Forester Rob Cole said 13-hundred acres of Allegany State Park will be treated as well as 750 acres in Region 9, which includes Chautauqua County.

Cole said the treatment being used is a biopesticide called Gypchek, “Which was developed by the U.S. Forest Service. And it’s a virus that’s specific to the spongy moth. And in areas it is applied, it is considered very effective. In areas it is applied, we’ll noticed a lessened [presence of moths], as opposed to adjacent areas where it was not applied.”

Spongy moths are a non-native insect. It was introduced in New England during the mid-1800s for silk production.

While large wooded areas probably would need to be sprayed, Cole said homeowners can protect trees by putting sticky bands around them and then later wrap folded over burlap around trees for when the caterpillars are looking for a place to pupate.

Homeowners finding spongy moth caterpillars on their property are encouraged to submit a report to the State DEC by emailing foresthealth@dec.ny.gov