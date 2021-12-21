NYS Division of Consumer Protection: Know Your Rights When Purchasing Gift Cards and Gift Certificates for the Holidays

Consumers are urged to know their rights when purchasing gift cards and gift certificates for the holiday season.

The State Division of Consumer Protection issued a list of tips to help consumers understand the pitfalls surrounding gift cards in order to avoid scams.

In New York, consumers who buy and use gifts cards have protections. Current law states that no gift card may expire earlier than five years from the date of purchase and requires businesses to prominently post the ‘Terms and Conditions’ that apply to their gift cards, including the procedure to replace a missing card.

Some tips to keep in mind when buying gift cards this season include:

– Research retailers before purchase and verify the legitimacy of the seller.

– Check the packaging. When buying a gift card, consumers should make sure the packaging and security seals are intact.

– Use caution with third parties. Consumers should use caution when buying gift cards from third parties or online auctions, as it may be difficult to verify the dollar amount remaining.

– Review the terms and conditions. Consumers should always review the terms and conditions and check for hidden fees or restrictions on the use of the gift card.

The Consumer Assistance Helpline is 1-800-697-1220 . It’s available Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding State Holidays. Consumer complaints can be filed online at any time at dos.ny.gov/consumer-protection.