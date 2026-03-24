NYS DMVs Warn Of Double Charges For Customers Using Debit Or Credit Cards

The Chautauqua County Department of Motor Vehicles and DMV offices across New York State are warning customers who use debit or credit cards that they might get double charged for a single transaction.

DMV officials say while this isn’t happening with every debit or credit card transaction, the problem has persisted since the NYS DMV went live with the DRIVES software update in February. Unfortunately, local DMV offices are not authorized to issue refunds directly, and the NYS DMV is taking 3-5 business days to process refunds.

County DMVs across the state have been actively communicating this issue to the NYS DMV since the DRIVES rollout last month. However, the double charges are still occurring.

Chautauqua County Clerk Greg Carlson indicated Chautauqua County DMVs will continue to process debit and credit card transaction, but encourages customers to use cash or check when completing in-person DMV transaction until the state resolves the software issue causing the double charges. If you do use a debit or credit card to complete a DMV transaction, please monitor your account to ensure you’re only charged once for your transaction.