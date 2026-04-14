NYS Has Launched Lead Rental Registry Program

New York State has launched its Lead Rental Registry Program.

The City of Jamestown, including all houses in the 14701 zip code area, is one of 25 communities selected for the initiative.

The state regulations were finalized last week and the Chautauqua County Health Department, in coordination, with community partners, have begun implementing the program locally.

The Lead Rental Registry Program creates a proactive, statewide system to identify and address lead hazards in rental housing—finding and fixing lead paint risks before children are exposed. The law requires that:

– Residential rental properties built before 1980 with two or more units undergo inspections to verify they are free of lead hazards.

– Property owners must obtain a Lead Safety Certificate for all rented units.

– Identified hazards must be corrected using lead-safe work practices and completed promptly.

– Compliance will be monitored and enforced to ensure safer housing conditions.

While major strides have been made in removing lead from gasoline, plumbing, consumer products, and building materials, older housing remains the primary source of childhood lead exposure. Homes built before 1980 — particularly those with peeling or chipping lead-based paint — continue to put children at risk.

The 14701 zip code has the sixth highest rate of childhood lead poisoning in New York State.

in New York State. Lead exposure often comes from deteriorating paint and dust in older homes.

No level of lead exposure is safe, especially for young children.

Lead poisoning can cause irreversible brain damage, learning disabilities, behavioral problems, and other permanent health impacts.

Routine maintenance and safe repairs can prevent exposure

Chautauqua County’s older housing stock highlights the need for this initiative. More than 86% of homes in the 14701 ZIP code were built before 1970—well before lead paint was banned in 1978. These figures exceed state averages and underscore the urgency of taking proactive steps to reduce lead hazards.

Jamestown Mayor Kim Ecklund said, “Jamestown’s older housing stock can pose challenges to children’s health and create economic burdens for families. The city is committed to supporting county and state-led initiatives, working to ensure homes are safe and families have the resources they need to protect their children and strengthen our community.”

In July 2024, the Jamestown City Council has approved a new Rental Inspection ordinance that goes hand in hand with the state’s Lead Rental Registry Program. While the state’s inspections will primarily focus on lead poisoning prevention and lead abatement, the city’s inspections will encompass all conditions that violate state and local code.

The city’s fee structure passed in the ordinance will include an annual fee of $20 for a rental unit in a single family dwelling and $40 for two or more rental units. The fee shall be paid within 60 days of the owner’s acquisition of the property.

If code violations are found, a re-inspection fee of $25 per unit will be assessed unless that fee is waived by the Jamestown Department of Development.

Owners who fail to register any unit will be charged a $50 fee per unit.

The fees will help cover the cost of the inspections.

The City has received $1.7 million from the Leading in Lead Prevention Program administered by the Housing Trust Fund Corporation under New York State Homes & Community Renewal.

Funding will support direct remediation activities in eligible rental units, including work on high-risk friction and impact surfaces such as windows and doors, paint stabilization, and related lead-safe rehabilitation measures. The program also provides temporary relocation assistance during active remediation and requires final clearance testing prior to re-occupancy to ensure units meet established safety standards.

Over the past three years, an average of 60 children each year in Chautauqua County have tested above the state’s action level of 5 micrograms per deciliter, with another 10–20 children testing just below that threshold — levels still associated with long-term impacts. On average, eight out of ten lead-poisoned children in Chautauqua County live in rental housing.

The New York State Department of Health has already awarded nearly $16 million to 20 local health departments to build capacity and assist the communities of concern in their county with implementing the Lead Rental Registry. Chautauqua County receives $601,300 per year over the course of five years to implement the program.

In the last year, the County Health Department has expanded its Lead Poisoning Prevention team by more than 50% and recently opened a satellite office at Jamestown City Hall, increasing accessibility for landlords, tenants, and families. The team recently launched an updated website outlining the program details and notification was sent to landlords and renters in the program area in 2025, informing them about the upcoming Lead Rental Registry Program and offering free lead inspections in advance of the 2026 implementation.

As part of local preparation for the Lead Rental Registry Program, contractors and landlords are required to become EPA-certified in lead-safe renovation, repair, and painting. Federal law requires lead-safe certification for any work that disturbs painted surfaces in housing built before 1978. Proper training is essential to prevent contractors and property owners in communities of concern — including Jamestown — from unintentionally creating new lead hazards while attempting to address peeling or chipping paint.

To support compliance, Chautauqua County offers free EPA-approved training opportunities for contractors, landlords, and DIYers who want to learn general lead-safe work practices. These training opportunities help provide tools and knowledge needed to make homes safer, protect families, and support successful implementation of the Lead Rental Registry Program. For more information about classes and how to sign up, call the CCHD’s Lead Rental Registry Program office at 716-661-8088.