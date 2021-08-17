NYS Healthcare Workers Required to be Vaccinated by September 27th

Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced that all healthcare workers in New York State will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Monday, September 27th. This includes staff at hospitals and long-term care facilities, nursing homes, adult care, and other congregate care settings.

The State Department of Health will issue orders requiring all hospital, LTCF, and nursing homes to develop and implement a policy mandating employee vaccinations, with limited exceptions for those with religious or medical reasons. To date, 75% of the state’s ~450,000 hospital workers, 74% of the state’s ~30,000 adult care facility workers, and 68% of the state’s ~145,500 nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series. Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul‘s administration was briefed prior to the announcement.

Governor Cuomo also announced that the Department of Health has authorized a third COVID-19 vaccine dose for New Yorkers with compromised immune systems. This follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention‘s recommendation last week. Eligible New Yorkers can receive their third dose 28 days after the completion of their two-dose vaccine series, effective immediately.

New Yorkers should contact their healthcare provider about whether getting an additional dose is appropriate for them at this time.