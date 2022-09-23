NYS Holding Free Fishing Day Saturday, September 24

New York State is holding another Free Fishing Day on Saturday, September 24.

This free freshwater fishing day coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day, which is celebrated to promote outdoor activities that are significant contributors to New York’s economy and help support fish and wildlife conservation.

On Free Fishing Days, New York residents and non-residents may fish New York’s fresh waters for free without a fishing license. Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. The sixth and last Free Fishing Day of 2022 is on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022.

To learn more about purchasing a fishing license and about fresh water fishing, visit

https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/fishing.html