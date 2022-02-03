NYS Legislature Passes Congressional Redistricting Map

The State Senate and Assembly passed the New York State Congressional redistricting map on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s vote comes after the Independent Redistricting Commission, comprised of five Democrats and five Republicans, failed to present one single set of maps to state lawmakers. The New York State Legislature came up with its own maps for the Assembly and Senate, as well as a map for Congress.

Republicans disapprove of the way the new lines have been drawn. Congressman Tom Reed said he’s disappointed with the gerrymandering by Democrats, “And voters should be aware of what they’re doing in Albany. And I think the voters will hold them accountable as you remember the voters in New York made it very clear they wanted an Independent Redistricting Commission. They wanted to support that and the Legislature of Albany actually turned their backs on the voters just as recently as the last results of the election on this issue when they voted on the referendum that was up before them.”

Reed said the one positive note is that the 23rd District will remain a strong Republican District.

