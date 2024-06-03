NYS Low Income Families Eligible For Grants To Make Homes More Efficient

New York State is now offering low-income families grants for home efficiency and electrification upgrades.

The $39.6 million grants is part of Inflation Reduction Act Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates Program (HEAR) funding to consumers.

It will allow more low-income families to improve their homes with energy efficiency and electrification upgrades that will reduce energy costs and transition away from burning fossil fuels in their homes.

The program supports the State’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% by 2050 and requirement for at least 35%, with a goal of 40% of the benefits of clean energy investments supporting disadvantaged communities.

Funding for the full portfolio of IRA Home Energy Rebate programs and deployment of additional rebates is expected later this year. The State is eligible to receive a total of $317.7 million through the Department of Energy‘s IRA Home Energy Rebate programs: $159.3 million for the Home Efficiency Rebates program and $158.4 million for HEAR program.

Eligible owners of one- to four-family households that have a household income below 80 percent of the Area Median Income or participate in a utility payment assistance program will automatically be enrolled to benefit from IRA HEAR incentives when they apply to the EmPower+ program. Incentives are provided to residents through EmPower+ contractors to reduce the cost of installing energy efficiency and electrification upgrades in a home or apartment, making them more affordable for New Yorkers.

For more information including the application process and eligibility requirements, visit NYSERDA’s website at https://www.nyserda.ny.gov/All-Programs/EmPower-New-York-Program