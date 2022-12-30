NYS’ Minimum Wage Goes Up Saturday, December 31

New York State’s minimum wage goes up this Saturday, December 31.

Workers outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester County will see an increase by $1.00 per hour, from $13.20 to $14.20. Additionally, the minimum wage for home care aides, which took effect on October 1, 2022, will also increase by $1.00 to $16.20 per hour in counties in upstate New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul said, “With inflation and a national labor shortage impacting our state’s economy, my team is doing everything possible to put money in New Yorkers’ pockets and address the rising cost of living.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “By raising the minimum wage, we are helping to lift up our neighbors across New York State. Advancing the multi-year increases has helped businesses adjust to the steady changes while providing low-wage workers the ability to better support themselves and their families.”

Reardon issued an Order calling for the minimum wage rate increase in counties outside of New York City, Long Island, and Westchester following a statutorily required economic analysis conducted by the New York State Division of the Budget.

An estimated 200,000 New Yorkers in these upstate counties will benefit from this wage increase, 44% of which are full time workers and of those, nearly 25% are supporting children below age 18. In addition, this increase will help to close the gender pay gap, providing an estimated 110,000 women with greater financial stability.

To learn more about the minimum wage for home care aides, read the Home Care Aides Fact Sheet at https://dol.ny.gov/system/files/documents/2022/10/p105-home-health-aide-10-5-22.pdf

Workers who are not getting paid what they are entitled to under New York State’s new minimum wage laws, should report it to the State Department of Labor’s Division of Labor Standards by calling 1-888-469-7365.