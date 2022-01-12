NYS Offering Discounted Internet Service for Low-Income Families

New York State is offering a program that provides discounts toward internet services for low-income families.

A multi-agency initiative led by the State Department of Public Service is encouraging eligible residents to sign up for the federal government’s Affordable Connectivity Program. The new program provides discounts of up to $30 a month toward internet service.

In addition to the $30 a month assistance, financially eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

People can sign up for the service at https://acpbenefit.org/.