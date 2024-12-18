NYS Offers Tips To Protect Yourself From Porch Thieves This Holiday Season

New York State is offering tips for how consumers can protect themselves from porch thieves this holiday season.

According to the National Retail Federation, holiday shopping on Black Friday through Cyber Monday, both online and in-store, set record levels for consumer spending, indicating shopping is showing no signs of slowing down. The increase in shopping can lead to an increase in package deliveries, leaving more consumers vulnerable to package theft. According to the Better Business Bureau, package thieves stole more than $18 billion in merchandise over the last year.

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection is offering these tips to prevent package theft and identity theft while checking things off your shopping list:

– Keep track of your packages: Package theft peaks during the holiday season, so keeping track of your deliveries is critical to prevent theft. Delivery companies offer real-time tracking and the option to receive customized alerts so you can stay on top of your holiday shipments once they arrive and retrieve your packages as soon as they’re delivered.

– Schedule deliveries when someone is home: Many online retailers and delivery companies allow consumers to schedule specific delivery timeframes. Choose a timeframe when someone will be home to avoid potential theft. When you are home, closely monitor delivery progress via tracking links and bring the package inside as soon as possible to limit the window of vulnerability.

– Enlist your neighbor’s help: If you’re not going to be home, enlist the help of a trusted neighbor. When possible, have your packages delivered to a location where they can be received in person.

– Monitor your front door with a security or doorbell camera. While a camera may not deter thieves, the presence of a camera can help you keep track of when packages are delivered so you can retrieve them quickly. If a package is stolen, the video recording of the theft can also be shared with police.

– Take advantage of the “Ship to Store” option: Many retailers offer a “ship to store” option. This means that you can order items online and have them sent to a local brick-and-mortar store. You can then pick up your purchase at a time convenient for you.

– Consider alternative delivery options: Most delivery companies have alternative pickup and delivery options available. Some include redirecting packages to a local merchant partner or holding packages at their location. Do some research by visiting their websites to explore your options and update your delivery preferences. If you know you’re going to be on vacation, request a vacation hold on all shipments.

– Opt for other services: If you’re doing most of your shopping online, consider alternative services like a package locker, lockbox or smart lockers.

– Require delivery confirmation signature: Consider requesting a signature for packages, especially for high-ticket items. This will ensure your items are not left unattended when delivered. This may require choosing a pricier shipping option.

– Find out how a delivery company will communicate with you:Depending on how you signed up for notifications, messages from a delivery company are usually posted within a secure online portal. Delivery companies will never contact you with unsolicited calls or texts. If you receive an unexpected call, hang up and call the company using the official customer service number to verify its legitimacy.

– Beware of phishing attempts: Another common scam this time of year is scammers using phishing emails and text messages to impersonate delivery companies (e.g., UPS, USPS, FedEx), banking and credit card companies and other large retailers (e.g., Netflix, PayPal, eBay, Amazon), which often include links to sites attempting to steal your information. Common phishing techniques include:

– Suspicious links. These messages often look legitimate, but if you click the link, your usernames and passwords for your online banking, email or social media accounts could be compromised according to the Federal Trade Commission. Always open a browser and type the company’s website address yourself instead of clicking on a link in an email or text message.

– Request for personal information: You receive an unexpected text from a delivery driver or a post office asking you to verify your address. If you call a number from an unsolicited message, you will then be asked to confirm your personal information and may be asked to provide your credit card information to pay a delivery fee. If you did not recently order a product, the caller may try to convince you the package is a gift from a friend or family member. In either scenario, the package does not exist. Providing your personal information to a scammer puts you at risk of falling victim to identity theft.