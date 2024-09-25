NYS Office of Cannabis Management Rolls Out New Tool To Help With Application Process

The New York State Office of Cannabis Management has rolled out a new tool designed to make the application process more efficient, transparent and affordable.

The Legal Online Cannabis Activities Locator, or LOCAL, was developed with data from the Cannabis Licensing System to navigate the complexities of compliance and location requirements. With this interactive map, users can find dispensaries that have both active and pending licenses, making it easier and less expensive to get location data.

The LOCAL Map Application Tool can be accessed by visiting local.cannabis.ny.gov.

As of September 24, there are 197 adult-use cannabis dispensaries in the state. You can find a full list of them at https://cannabis.ny.gov/dispensary-location-verification