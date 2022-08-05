NYS Police Report 104% Increase in Gun Seizures this Year

New York State Police are reporting a 104% increase in gun seizures this year.

So far this year, State Police have seized 795 guns, compared with the 389 guns seized over the same period last year.

Overall, 3,166 gun seizures have been reported by all law enforcement agencies in the state compared to 2,181 during the same period last year, an increase of 45%.

State Police say that statistic is boosted on the state’s side by a months-long investigation that resulted in the recovery of a large cache of firearms and the arrest of multiple suspects who were involved in a gun trafficking ring. The investigation was conducted by the State Police Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit.

Governor Kathy Hochul secured $2.5 million to fund 14 GTIU positions in the 2023 Budget following the creation of the unit last summer. Hochul’s office said this substantial uptick in gun seizures is a direct result of these types of strategic investments to support law enforcement initiatives that crack down on illegal firearms.