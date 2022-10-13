NYS Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen Resigns

State Police Superintendent Kevin Bruen submitted his resignation on Friday, just days after reports that he may be under investigation.

Bruen is under investigation for his handling of internal personnel matters including allegations he shielded former human resources director Mary Ellen Tedesco from complaints because of his close working relationship with her. According to the New York Post, Tedesco resigned a month ago after issues surfaced over her alleged handling of a prospective employee who was wheelchair-bound.

Bruen is also reported to be the official who opted not to punish the state trooper who was dating one of Andrew Cuomo‘s daughters while also serving as member of the former governor’s official protection detail.

Bruen was appointed Superintendent of the State Police 16 months ago by former governor Cuomo with the appointment confirmed in June 2021.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that she had accepted Bruen’s resignation and that a thorough search for a new police superintendent would begin.

Bruen’s resignation letter said he will remain on the job until October 19.

First Deputy Superintendent Steven Nigrelli will take over as Acting Superintendent on an interim basis until a new superintendent is named.