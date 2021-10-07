NYS SNAP Recipients May Now Use Benefits for Prepared or Hot Food

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation establishing a statewide Restaurant Meals Program as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The legislation mandates the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance to apply for USDA approval to authorize the program, which would allow homeless, elderly and disabled SNAP recipients to use their benefits for prepared or hot food from participating restaurants.

The Governor also announced the launch of the $25 million Restaurant Resiliency Program to provide relief to the restaurant industry, which continues to face severe challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program, proposed by the legislature, will build on the Nourish New York initiative. It will provide funding to New York’s network of food banks and emergency food providers to purchase prepared meals from New York restaurants and deliver them to families in need.