NYS ‘Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure’ COVID-19 Vaccination Sweepstakes Open

New York’s ‘Take Your Shot for an Outdoor Adventure‘ sweepstakes is now open.

The COVID-19 vaccine incentive announced by the state is intended to bolster vaccination rates among New Yorkers who enjoy the great outdoors. During the month of December, anyone who receives their first COVID-19 vaccine dose is eligible to enter the sweepstakes and a random drawing to win special prize packages tailored to anglers, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts.

Five entrants will be randomly selected to receive the Grand Prize and the opportunity to choose a deluxe package valued at approximately $2,000.

Twenty five entrants will be randomly selected to receive Second Tier prizes and the choice of one a package valued at approximately $1,000.

The first 2,000 people to receive their first vaccination and enter the sweepstakes by December 31st, will receive a tree seedling from the DEC‘s Tree Nursery in Saratoga, and their choice of either a $25 gift card for a free night of camping at a DEC campground, or a $25 gift card to a major sporting goods retailer. In addition, the 2,000 sweepstakes entrants will receive a one-year subscription to DEC’s Conservationist magazine.

Information about how to enter the sweepstakes is now available at on.ny.gov/TakeYourShot.