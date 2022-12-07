NYS Thruway Authority Approves Motion to Raise Tolls

The New York State Thruway Authority has approved a motion to move a proposed toll hike forward.

The Thruway Authority is seeking a 5% increase on tolls for NY E-ZPass customers, the first system-wide rate hike for E-ZPass users since 2010. It would also be the first increase since the Thruway eliminated toll booths and switched to a completely cashless system in 2020.

If approved, the rate hikes would go into effect on January 1, 2024.

The Thruway Authority says the money is needed to keep up with infrastructure needs for the 570-mile Thruway system, which stretches from Western New York at the Pennsylvania border to New York City. The highway is entirely supported by tolls and does not receive funding from state or federal tax dollars.

Vehicles without E-ZPass transponders, which are charged through Tolls By Mail when license plates are photographed, would see an even bigger rate hike. Tolls By Mail are currently 30% higher than for E-ZPass users, and the rate differential would increase to 75% above E-ZPass rates.