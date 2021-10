The New York State Thruway Authority held a virtual work session last week to discuss implementing speed zone cameras in work zones.

Under the pilot program, a total of 30 cameras will be set up in ten work zones along the thruway.

Locations will be determined by speed, roadway geometry and crash history.

The program will last five years and will only strictly monitor construction zones. The Thruway Authority did not have a timeline for when the cameras will be installed.