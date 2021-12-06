NYS To Allow Direct Deposit Payments for Subsidized Child Care

A new state law will allow direct deposit payments for subsidized child care.

The Office of Children and Family Services is required to issue these new regulations within one year of the signing of this legislation.

Under the current system, many child care providers receive paper checks from their local social services districts as payment for care provided to children who are eligible to receive a subsidy.

State officials say the printing and mailing of paper checks unnecessarily adds to the time it takes to process payments to providers, placing a financial strain on those who may already be living paycheck to paycheck. They added the direct deposit payments will help make payments timely and remove an administrative burden.