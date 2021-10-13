NYS Warning of Text Messaging Phishing Scam on Vaccine Verification

The New York State Division of Consumer Protection and the New York State Department of Health are warning New Yorkers of a text message phishing scam.

The scheme targets those attempting to validate vaccine status to try to steal personal information. Phishing texts are fraudulent messages to trick the recipient into installing malicious software onto a computer or mobile device or designed to obtain data or sensitive personal information to commit identity theft.

An illegitimate text message being sent out attempts to impersonate the NYS Department of Health and tells the recipient they are required to enter their information to validate their vaccination status. The site the message links to is also fraudulent. Anyone who receives such a text message should delete it right away.