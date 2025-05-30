NYSERDA Rep Added As Keynote Speaker at ReTool ’25 Conference

NYSERDA’s Kevin Hale has been added as a keynote speaker for the Retool’25 Conference.

Hale is the Director of Economic Development at the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

The one-day conference scheduled for June 3 at the Chautauqua Harbor Hotel will focus on energy innovation opportunities for manufacturers and commercial entities and is organized by the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities (BPU), as part of the BPU’s Retool WNY initiative.

Hale’s presentation is titled, “Advanced Nuclear in NYS – Economic and Supply Chain Opportunities. “

He leads a team tasked with the development and implementation of strategies, policies, and programs targeted at clean energy firms and manufacturers with the goal of attracting new investments and jobs to New York state. He has previous professional experience at Enron Energy Services and Johnson Controls where he assisted industrial and commercial customers in developing energy supply and performance contracting solutions.

The conference also will feature panel discussions on supply chain opportunities for regional manufacturers, including a review of one company’s strategic partnership that was the result of a creative “Adopt a Startup” program. SoPark’s CEO Rupa Shanmugan and Vice President of Sales Joe Miano will talk about the development of that program and the emerging partnership with Stepwise, a startup company based in Buffalo. Austin Hunt, Chief Technology Officer for Stepwise, also will participate on that panel.

A second panel will feature Jacob Kumpon, Chief Operating Officer for Klaw Industries, a startup company that produces a cement product using recycled glass. The company was assisted by the Golisano Institute for Sustainability at Rochester Institute of Technology and two of their team members will join that discussion.

Two panel discussions will be about energy innovation and resources to help with energy efficiency projects. Elijah Jensen, the founder and CEO of BlackBox Energy Systems and a Cornell University professor, will discuss his company’s smart motors, generators, and sensors that can improve performance and reduce energy usage. Eleanor Rusling, CEO of MicroEra Power, Inc. will provide examples of decarbonization success stories in large buildings using thermal energy storage systems for heating and cooling. StarkTech Electrical Applications Engineer Pete Woodin will highlight ways artificial intelligence (AI) can be used to improve a building’s energy efficiency.

The Alliance for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), NY-BEST and Insyte Consulting will share examples of resources available to help manufacturers with supply chain connections; technology solutions; targeted energy reduction, and specialized grants for energy-related projects.

Tickets are available at: Retool25.eventbrite.com or by contacting BPU Business Development Coordinator Ellen Ditonto at 716-661-1686 or by email: businessdev@jamestownbpu.com.