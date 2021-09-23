October 8th Deadline to Register To Vote

The deadline to register to vote in the November 2nd General Election is October 8th.

County Board of Election Commissioners Luz Torres and Brian Abram said voters can obtain a Voter Registration form by calling (716) 753-4580, downloading a form from votechautauqua.com, or picking up a form at any local town/village/city office, library or post office.

Voters who have a New York State Driver’s License can register online via the NYS DMV Portal. A link to this portal is available at votechautauqua.com.

Abram said voters who are registered but have not updated their address should do so by October 13th. Voters who do not update their address will be required to vote via a Provisional Affidavit ballot, which will be canvassed after the election by the Board of Elections.