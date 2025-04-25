OFAS Offering Free Spring Health Kits

Free Spring Health Kits are being offered through the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services.

The kits are being made available through a partnership with USAging and the Aging and Disability Vaccine Collaboration grant. They are designed to help individuals monitor vital signs and communicate effectively with healthcare providers.

Additionally, the initiative includes vaccine education, community outreach, and preparations for the 2025 flu clinics—all part of a broader effort to promote preventative healthcare and reduce medical risks for older adults and vulnerable populations.

Office for Aging Services Director Dana Corwin said the ADVC grant was brought to Chautauqua County by USAging, with the initial campaign titled “You’ve Got This.” The following year, USAging received the Immunization Neighborhood Champion Award from the National Adult and Influenza Immunization Summit (NAIIS).

She said that the grant allowed them to provide over “5,000 vaccines to individuals over the age of 18, with a significant focus on older adults and those with disabilities and caregiving needs.”

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services (CCOFAS) has partnered with local senior housing facilities, local cable television shows, community centers, independent pharmacies, commercial pharmacies, and the Chautauqua Center to deliver critical seasonal flu and vaccine information. This collaboration aims to help individuals understand the risks and benefits of receiving vaccinations to protect their health.

The 2025 Spring Health Kits is available to anyone over the age of 18 who has a health situation that may need monitoring of vital signs to aid in communicating with their health care practitioner. The kit contains a flier for all recommended vaccines for your health, a wrist blood pressure cuff, a digital thermometer, a pulse oximeter that measures blood oxygen levels, and a 32-ounce reusable CHQ AGING water bottle to remind everyone to stay hydrated when feeling ill, tissue pack, and pill box.

There are 500 kits available and they will be distributed to the OFA offices located in Mayville, Dunkirk, and Jamestown. They are available on a first come first served until they are all gone. OFA staff will collect your name and basic information.