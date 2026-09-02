Office For Aging Services Holding Public Hearing On Annual Plan

The Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services will gather community input on its proposed 2026-27 Annual Update to its Four-Year Plan September 8.

The public hearing will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 8, 2026. There are several options for people to participate.

People may join virtually using Microsoft Teams:

https://teams.microsoft.com/meet/23901466061748?p=f8g010JkV9Ngq31Bci

And In person:

Mayville: Gerace Building, Third floor, 3 N. Erie St.

Jamestown: The Chautauqua Center, Third floor, 107 Institute St.

Dunkirk: Dunkirk Senior Center, 45 Cliffstar Court

The public hearing provides older adults, caregivers, service providers, health care partners, community organizations, volunteers, elected officials and residents an opportunity to share ideas about the needs and priorities of older adults in Chautauqua County.

Community feedback has identified several ongoing needs, including assistance that allows older adults to remain at home, transportation, support for family caregivers, food and nutrition, access to technology and safe housing.

The proposed 2027 Annual Update focuses on strengthening services that help older adults remain independent and connected to their communities. Priorities include:

Expanding services that help older adults remain safely in their homes;

Strengthening NY Connects to make it easier for older adults, caregivers and families to find information and services;

to make it easier for older adults, caregivers and families to find information and services; Expanding education, counseling, respite and dementia support for family caregivers;

Strengthening home-delivered meals, group meals, nutrition education and wellness checks;

Improving transportation connections to medical care, food, pharmacies and other essential services;

Expanding health and wellness programs focused on fall prevention, physical activity, healthy aging and brain health;

Increasing volunteer opportunities, including meal delivery, transportation, friendly visits, technology assistance and community events;

Helping older adults safely navigate computers, phones, telehealth and online services;

Supporting emergency preparedness for older adults and caregivers; and

Improving access to services for individuals facing additional challenges due to low income, living alone, disability, rural location, food insecurity or social isolation.

The Office for Aging Services continued to expand and strengthen services during 2026, including increasing home-delivered meal capacity, continuing Dining Out meal programs, expanding caregiver respite opportunities, increasing dementia and healthy aging education, expanding health and wellness programs and strengthening partnerships with hospitals to improve care following a hospital stay.

The Office for Aging Services also continued programs such as Warm & Well at Home and Santa for Seniors, while increasing education and outreach on Medicare, insurance, scams, elder abuse and healthy aging.

The public can review the Chautauqua County Office for Aging Services 2027 Annual Update Narrative prior to the hearing.

Questions about the public hearing or aging services can be directed to NY Connects at 716-753-4582.