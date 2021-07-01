Officials, Webb Hospitality Break Ground on $21 Million ‘The Lodge’ Project in Mayville

The Webb Family was joined by State and local officials to break ground on the $21 million Lodge Condominium Resort in Mayville Wednesday.

The Webb Hospitality Group, headed by Ben Webb, is building The Lodge condominiums which will include 21 units. The facility will feature traditional year-round ownership, as well as fractional ownership.

Webb and his father, the late Jim Webb, had started planning the project together until Jim’s death in June of 2020. Webb said he was humbled by the support for the project and said he realized he wasn’t alone and that you can’t do anything by yourself at all, “Everybody who stepped up to the plate, who has invested in this project as an owners, who supported with a lending comment at a time when it was needed, to the County officials and everybody who stepped up at times when it wasn’t popular. It’s been an unbelievable journey and we really look forward to the future and what’s to come.”

Deputy County Executive and IDA CEO Mark Geise says this project has been worked on for 15 years and said it fit with the County’s Comprehensive Plan done in 2011, “And it talked about capitalizing on our assets. You know, we have this beautiful waterfront and beautiful water resource. How do we take those attributes and build upon them? And that’s what this project has done.

The project received $450,000 in Altech Revolving Loan funds as well as IDA tax lease program benefits such as mortgage tax rebate and sales tax relief on the construction from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency. It also received from the Chautauqua Region Economic Development Corporation a $217,000 term loan and $217,000 deffered loan.