Olympia Sports Closing All Stores, Including 2 in Chautauqua County

Olympia Sports is closing all its remaining stores, including two in Chautauqua County, by the end of September.

Footwear News reports the Maine-based sports retailer confirmed that all 35 stores would close, and liquidation sale have already started. A large banner on the retailer’s website confirms the news reading: “Everything must go! Closing Sale. All locations. See store for details. All sales final.”

Olympia currently operates stores primarily in the Northeast U.S. It was founded in 1975 by Edward Manganello. By 2013, the company operated 226 locations from Maine to Virginia, according to a report by the Portland Press Herald.

In 2019, Denver-based running and active lifestyle brand JackRabbit bought the company. JackRabbit had been acquired in 2017 by affiliates of CriticalPoint Capital.

In December 2021, CriticalPoint sold JackRabbit to Fleet Feet for an undisclosed sum. According to a statement from Fleet Feet, the sale did not include the assets of Olympia Sports, leaving the Maine retailer owned by the private equity firm.