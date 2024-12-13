One Injured Following Kitchen Fire on Prendergast Ave.

One person was injured in a kitchen fire on Prendergast Avenue on Wednesday night.

The Jamestown Fire Department was called to 1211 Prendergast just after 7 o’clock, finding light smoke in the area and three occupants of the house outside.

It only took 10 minutes for crews to knock down the fire in the kitchen using a fire extinguisher.

One person was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for burns by a private car with four other occupants also seeking care at the hospital.

The cause of the fire was an overheated kitchen appliance.