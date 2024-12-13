WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / One Injured Following Kitchen Fire on Prendergast Ave.

One Injured Following Kitchen Fire on Prendergast Ave.

By Leave a Comment

One person was injured in a kitchen fire on Prendergast Avenue on Wednesday night.

The Jamestown Fire Department was called to 1211 Prendergast just after 7 o’clock, finding light smoke in the area and three occupants of the house outside.

It only took 10 minutes for crews to knock down the fire in the kitchen using a fire extinguisher.

One person was taken to UPMC Chautauqua for burns by a private car with four other occupants also seeking care at the hospital.

The cause of the fire was an overheated kitchen appliance.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.