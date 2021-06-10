WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Over 100 Non-Profits, Including WRFA, Taking Part in Today’s GiveBigCHQ

Over one hundred local organizations, including WRFA, are taking part in today’s 4th annual Give Big CHQ. The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation developed the day as a way to increase giving capacity for local non-profits.

CRCF Executive Director Tory Irgang said nearly half a million dollars has been raised locally under Give Big CHQ, with over 75% of donations being under $50.

The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation and Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation are sponsoring a $30,000 dollar pool of stretch dollars to help support participating nonprofits’ fundraising efforts. The Stretch Pool funds are shared by all qualifying nonprofits that receive online donations between now and 7:16 pm today.

You can donate to WRFA and other local organizations by visiting GiveBigCHQ.com.

