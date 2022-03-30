WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Over $270,000 Awarded by HUD for Local Homeless Housing, Service Programs in County

Over $270,000 Awarded by HUD for Local Homeless Housing, Service Programs in County

By Leave a Comment

Over $270,000 has been awarded in Chautauqua County for local homeless housing and service programs by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. will receive $180,710 and the Dunkirk Housing Authority will receive $90,600.

The awards will provide funding to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services, with the overarching goal of long-term stability.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said, “Access to stable housing is a basic necessity – the safety of a home is essential, especially as we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus. These Continuum of Care (CoC) program grants, coupled with the historic resources in the American Rescue Plan, will deliver communities the resources needed to ensure that every person in a respective community has the equitable opportunity to a safe and stable home.”

The CoC program is designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The program is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs servicing people experiencing homelessness.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.