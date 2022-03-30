Over $270,000 Awarded by HUD for Local Homeless Housing, Service Programs in County

Over $270,000 has been awarded in Chautauqua County for local homeless housing and service programs by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Chautauqua Opportunities, Inc. will receive $180,710 and the Dunkirk Housing Authority will receive $90,600.

The awards will provide funding to help individuals and families experiencing homelessness move into permanent housing with access to supportive services, with the overarching goal of long-term stability.

HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge said, “Access to stable housing is a basic necessity – the safety of a home is essential, especially as we continue to fight the COVID-19 virus. These Continuum of Care (CoC) program grants, coupled with the historic resources in the American Rescue Plan, will deliver communities the resources needed to ensure that every person in a respective community has the equitable opportunity to a safe and stable home.”

The CoC program is designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. The program is the largest source of federal grant funding for homeless services and housing programs servicing people experiencing homelessness.