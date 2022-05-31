Over 60 Attend ‘Love Thy Neighbor’ Rally to Memorialize Those Killed in Mass Shootings, Advocate for Change

Over 60 people attended a “Love Thy Neighbor” rally in City Hall to honor the memory of those killed and injured in the Buffalo mass shooting on May 14th and those killed in the elementary school shooting on May 24.

The event was organized by the African American Ministers of Jamestown

Mayor Eddie Sundquist told those gathered that the racism and White supremacy that motivated the shooter in Buffalo must be called out, “We must oppose anyone trying to make these White supremacist views mainstream. And for too long, our popular, celebrity cable hosts and even some of our own politicians have spouted these anti-American views for shock and awe. All it has accomplished is fostering hatred of those who are different and encouraging the worst and most base instincts of people.”

Sheriff Jim Quattrone said members of the Black community came to meet with him in his office at one time to talk about issues and that it wasn’t the most comfortable meeting, “But I learned a lot. I learned different things, different issues that go on that I was unaware of because I haven’t had to experience them. So when we’re open, when we’re vulnerable, when we’re willing to listen, to learn about others, to open our hearts, to volunteer, and then empower others that’s where we can see some change. Love isn’t enough. We need action. We have to have deeds.”

Bishop Leecroft Clarke spoke on the topic of “Love Thy Neighbor” and asked what kind of legacy do we want to pass on to the next generation, “We as a society have the power and the ability within us to change the course from racism to love and equity for all. But we must choose to change and change to do it collectively where everyone is involved – churches, schools, local government, agencies, law enforcement, local companies, all citizens regardless of race within our community.”

Music by parishioners from Blackwell Chapel began and closed the rally.