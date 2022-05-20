WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Owner of Building that Housed Former Jamestown Brewing Company Facing Foreclosure

115-121 West Third Street

The owner of the building that housed the former Jamestown Brewing Company is facing foreclosure.

In a filing in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court on Thursday, May 19, Evans Bank issued a complaint against G Patti Enterprises LLC, George Patti, and the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency for failure to pay the mortgage on the building located at 115-121 West Third Street.

GPatti Enterprices LLC has a $1.5 million mortgage with Evans Bank that was executed on July 27, 2018. The complaint said it was determined on September 15, 2021 that following several events that would be considered a loan default, Evans Bank demanded the full re-payment of the loan in the amount of $1,522,913.90.

The foreclosure filing in Supreme Court seeks to get that loan repaid.

Evans Bank previously filed a lawsuit against G Patti Enterprises LLC, on June 11, 2021 claiming misappropriation of funds connected to the Jamestown Brewing project. That case was closed following a payment on the loan in question.

